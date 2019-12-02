Latest Jobs – Senior Mechanical Design Engineer (Marine Industry) Oxford – Energy Jobline

Senior Mechanical Design Engineer £60,000 (Marine Industry) Oxford

My client are looking for a Senior Design Engineer to join their team. Within a fast-paced and stimulating environment, you’ll have the chance to play an integral role in producing premium products with an international company.

As a Senior Design Engineer, you will be responsible for developing products through from initial concept to production ready drawings. Contributing to core business projects, you will liaise with managers to ensure new products are delivered on time and to a high standard.

Supporting the Marketing and Sales Teams, you’ll supply them with customer facing drawings and technical support. To be considered, you must have:

Formal Engineering education to degree standard and at least ten years’ experience in an Engineering role.

Advanced skills in 3D CAD (Solidworks / NX), with Advanced Surface Modelling experience.

Advanced skills in creating Exterior Conceptual Designs – Hand drawn and digital output.

Experience designing tools and parts for Composite manufacture.

Experience of managing design projects in multi-disciplinary teams.

Understanding of a wide range of manufacturing processes common to automotive and marine industries.

Familiarisation with Marine Industry is an advantage.

As well as a salary of £40,000-£60,000 dependant on experience, there is an attractive benefits package including –

23 days holiday + bank holidays

1 day for Birthday day in addition to leave allowance

1 extra day after 5 years service

Company Pension scheme – company will match up to 5% of salary

Bupa – coverage of employee + option to add spouse & beneficiaries at employees cost.

Company cyclescheme programme – option to purchase bike over a 12 month period through Cyclescheme.

