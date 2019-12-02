Latest Jobs – Sr. Process Safety Engineer – Energy Jobline

Process Safety Engineer with experience on fast track FEED & EPC projects, interested in working in an environment which encourages openness, teamwork and trust.

Previous experience managing HAZID, HAZOP, LOPA, hazardous area classification, firewater systems, fire and gas detection, consequence analysis, QRA and Facility Siting Studies is essential.

Ability in planning, showing good management of tasks and time, delivering good quality product to the customers.

Previous FEED/EPC experience on Oil & Gas Processing / LNG / Refinery or Petrochemical projects is required.

The candidate shall be familiar with US and European safety regulations as well as international codes and standards e.g. NFPA, API, IP, IEC and Australian Standards.

Travelling and coordination with other project teams located overseas is required.

Degree qualified, Professional Engineer or equivalent professional affiliation required.

Enthusiastic, self-motivated, with strong problem solving and good communication skills.

Grade 25: 7+ years relevant experience

Grade 26: 10+ years relevant experience

Shaping tomorrow together

To apply click here.

This is a promoted article.