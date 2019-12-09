A new plant-based coating promises to keep avocados out of the bin by expanding the length of time they stay ripe and slowing the decomposition process.

Apeel’s innovative technology to reduce food waste is being launched in Europe for the first time – the firm is working with supply partner Nature’s Pride to bring the coated avocados to Edeka and Netto in Germany, as well as Salling Group chains Føtex and Bilka in Denmark.

The innovation sees the company add a layer of plant-based lipids and glycerolipids to the surface of fresh produce – this layer of materials gathered from the peels, seeds and pulp of other plants forms a protective barrier able to slow water loss and oxidation, which cause spoilage.

It claims this technique allows fruit and vegetables to be kept fresh two to three times longer than otherwise possible and notes its goal is to “extend the shelf life of produce in a way that works with nature”.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to extend our impact on food waste and to bring avocados that stay fresher, longer to consumers in Europe, where avocados cross an ocean to arrive in stores,” the company said.