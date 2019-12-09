Water saving at work is lagging behind turning off the taps at home.

That’s the conclusion reached in new research commissioned by Water Plus, which suggests despite nearly two-thirds of public sector workers in England and Scotland saying they have cut the amount of water they use at home, less than half are taking these practices to work.

The survey, which questioned 500 people, revealed just a quarter of public sector workers say they are encouraged to reduce water use at work, despite 83% being urged to reduce paper use and 74% being encouraged to use less plastic.

Around 32% say they are asked to waste less food and 31% are told to turn lights and devices off to save energy – only 25% of respondents answered that they have been spoken to about water consumption.

The study found 52% of those who had reduced their water use at home had done so because they are concerned about the environment, followed by 32% aiming to save money.

Andy Hughes, Chief Executive of Water Plus, said: “While we’re seeing a clear trend in people becoming more conscious about how much water they use, the research highlights the significant potential for employers to introduce new initiatives to cut consumption at work that could not only reduce bills but also enable them to become more environmentally sustainable.

“This is not about suggesting workers are wasteful in their water use at work but increasing awareness and encouraging them to take a responsible approach wherever they are.”