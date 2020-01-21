Hubbub pledges £300k for new coffee cup recycling facilities in London

Environmental charity Hubbub has announced it is investing £300,000 for new coffee cup recycling facilities in five locations across London.

The funding is being provided through a Cup Fund grant programme, financed by the 5p charge Starbucks has added to its single-use coffee cups to encourage customers to use reusable cups, with all proceeds donated to Hubbub to carry out environmental projects.

The four million coffee cups expected to be collected through the latest programme will be recycled within the UK into new products, including paper bags and greeting cards.

The launch of the new facilities in London is being promoted with an immersive art installation outside the Tate Modern, which has been made using 5,555 cups – representing the number of cups used every minute in the UK.

Out of those, 222 cups are coloured black to represent the 4% of cups that are currently estimated to be recycled.

Hubbub said: “The new London recycling schemes are part of a wider national push by Hubbub and Starbucks, which is supporting seven other campaigns across the UK to make it as easy as possible for people to recycle single use coffee cups.

“Whilst recycling is important, Hubbub realises that ultimately we need to cut the number of single use cups used in the first instance and to clean-up those that are being littered. “