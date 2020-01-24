Amazon, IKEA, DHL and Siemens among major firms to join new EV alliance

Amazon, IKEA, DHL and Siemens are among the major companies that have joined a new alliance to accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Led by US-based sustainability organisation Ceres, the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance also includes firms such as AT&T, Clif Bar, Consumers Energy, Direct Energy, Genentech, LeasePlan and Lime – together, they will work to expand the EV market and help encourage the global adoption of cleaner transport solutions.

The alliance believes large-scale EV adoption is “a key component of tackling the climate crisis” and Ceres says it hopes to help member companies make and deliver bold commitments to fleet electrification.

It plans to showcase the business case for the production of a more diverse array of EV models by “signalling the breadth and scale of corporate demand” and by forming a platform to support relevant policies – it claims carmakers need to develop a wider range of EV models at larger production rates in order to supply enough vehicles to large fleet operators.

Ceres notes businesses have a “clear financial incentive” to electrify their vehicles, as it says they offer cost savings on fuel and maintenance, lower emissions, independence from volatile oil prices and a host of other benefits such as enhanced sustainability credentials.

Ceres’ Vice President of Climate and Energy, Sue Reid, said: “The climate crisis demands we decarbonise transportation – the highest-emitting sector in the US – and EVs are an essential component of this transition.”

“With companies controlling more than half the vehicles on the road in the US today, they have a tremendous role to play in leading the transition to EVs – both in terms of electrifying their own fleets and in leveraging their buying power to send a strong market signal to automakers and policymakers alike. The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance is where the rubber hits the road.”