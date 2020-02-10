Alstom to deliver battery-powered trains to German line in €100m contract

Alstom has signed a contract worth approximately €100 million (£85m) to manufacture and maintain battery-electric trains for a line in Germany.

Running until 2032, the agreement will see it deliver 11 Coradia Continental battery-electric trains for use on the Leipzig-Chemnitz route on behalf of Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen, with the support of Zweckverband für den Nahverkehrsraum Leipzig – these are the two authorities responsible for the line.

The battery-powered trains, which will be built at Alstom’s German site of Salzgitter, in Lower Saxony, will bridge the 80 kilometres of non-electrified line between the cities of Chemnitz and Leipzig from 2023.

They will have a range of up to 120 kilometres and can travel at a top speed of 160km/h in battery mode.

Gian Luca Erbacci, Senior Vice President of Alstom Europe, said: “We are immensely proud to be providing the responsible authorities with a sustainable and perfectly-suited solution.

“Today, Alstom stands apart in being able to offer any form of emission-free traction currently on the market built into a proven solution. As a responsible company, Alstom has an intense focus on sustainable mobility, offering the best-fitting solutions that make it not only possible but also cost-effective and attractive.”