Nottingham Forest football club teams up with Bulb to tackle emissions

Nottingham Forest has teamed up with Bulb as part of a plan to tackle emissions at its football stadium.

The renewable energy supplier is now supplying the City Ground and the club’s academy with 100% clean electricity- this is expected to reduce the club’s carbon footprint by approximately 1,830 kilogrammes every match.

The partnership also offers a benefit for fans of the team, who are able to get £50 credit by switching to Bulb using a Nottingham Forest reference.

David Cook, Nottingham Forest’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are delighted to be forging this exciting partnership with Bulb.

“As a club, it is vitally important that we are always looking at ways of being environmentally responsible and it’s great that we can now power the iconic City Ground with 100% green energy.”

Last year Spanish football team Real Betis committed to take action to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and offset the remainder.