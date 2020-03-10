Bristol tops the list of Britain’s greenest cities

Bristol has been named as the greenest city in the UK, according to a new study by Good Move.

The company has ranked cities based on a checklist of sustainability factors like carbon emissions, recycling rates and gas consumption and found Bristol comes out on top compared to other cities.

Findings of the survey show Bristol‘s residents recycle or compost 47% of their household waste, 6% more than anywhere else, while the city is the only one in the UK which consumes less than 3,000KWh of gas a year.

In contrast, Birmingham is named the least environmentally friendly city – it was found to have poor recycling and emissions levels, with residents only recycling 22% of their waste, the lowest in the UK.

Only London has worse carbon emission and gas consumption figures and places second in the list of the least eco-friendly cities.

According to the survey, Edinburgh is the second most environmentally friendly city in the UK with a large amount of public green spaces, a total of 49 hectares, which makes it the city with the biggest green spaces in the country.

Ross Counsell, Director at Good Move, said: “The world is finally waking up to the dangers of climate change and the impact that our lifestyles are having on the planet.

“Our research has highlighted which UK cities are particularly guilty of being unsustainable, while also praising those who are taking steps to address the issues. However, progress can only be made if the country works together as a whole, making informed changes on a national scale.”