Which? tells energy customers affected by Covid-19 to talk to their supplier

WHich? has recommended energy customers to reach out their supplier if they need help during the coronavirus crisis.

The company has published an announcement following the emergency measures which were put forward by BEIS to support those impacted by Covid-19.

Natalie Hitchins, Head of Homes Products and Services at Which?, said: “Hard-up energy customers will breathe a sigh of relief that these new emergency measures will protect them from steep bills and losing their energy supply during these uncertain times.

“If you are worried about your ability to pay your energy bill because of the impact of coronavirus on your circumstances, it’s important to talk to your supplier as soon as possible to discuss your situation and find out what kind of support they can offer you.”