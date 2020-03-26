Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Tesla’s New York Gigafactory begins ventilator production ‘as soon as humanly possible’

Elon Musk assured New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that he ‘will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York’

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 26 March 2020
Image: Kevin McGovern / Shutterstock

Tesla’s Gigafactory facility in New York will soon reopen to begin producing ventilators and help overcome the shortage of the life-saving machines in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elon Musk, CEO of the electric vehicle (EV) maker, wrote on Twitter: “Making good progress. We will do whatever is needed to help in these difficult times.

“Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York.”

The tweet comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked for Musk’s help as “we will need thousands in this city over the next few weeks.”

