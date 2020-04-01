Fire services stress public ‘must not burn waste’ during coronavirus outbreak

Wirral Council and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service have issued an urgent appeal for residents to not light bonfires or barbecues during coronavirus pandemic.

It says coronavirus can cause significant respiratory problems for people who contract the virus and as they are trying to manage symptoms at home by opening windows as much as possible, smoke from neighbouring properties can cause breathing difficulties to become critically worse.

The council also highlights authorities have limited powers to take action against one-off, domestic bonfires.

Mark Thomas, Group Manager for Prevention at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are urging people not to burn any materials that they wouldn’t under normal circumstances – we know that recycling centres may be closed for now, but refuse collections are continuing.

“It is really important that we all consider others at this time so we need to make sure those in our communities who may have respiratory problems are protected – and we can do this by not creating smoke and fire in the open air.”