UKPN: ‘Coronavirus power outage reports are fake news’

Reports of impending power outages across the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are “fake news” and entirely incorrect.

That’s the suggestion from Basil Scarsella, CEO of UK Power Networks, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose about the tabloid headlines that have been seen across the country this morning.

He said UK Power Networks sent out a notice to vulnerable customers to state that in the unlikely event of a power outage, ‘please be prepared and get in touch with the distribution network operator’ – the organisation said this was picked up by the media and misrepresented to suggest there will be power cuts as a result of energy engineers being prevented from getting to work.