Community wind farm donates £40k to NHS

Community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust in Scotland has announced a £40,000 donation to local health services to support efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will benefit frontline staff, Covid-19 patients and cancer patients.

Initial ideas include therapeutic pamper packs for frontline staff, including some local products so the money can be reinvested in island businesses, and emergency items for patients who are admitted in a rush, without the possibility of receiving them later on from a friend or relative, due to the ban on visitors.

Some money will also be used to bolster the budget for cancer patients, including island patients in hospitals on the mainland who have been cut off from the family visits.

Gordon Jamieson, NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, said: “We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of businesses, organisations and individuals across our local communities, who have demonstrated such kindness and have pulled together to help at the toughest time we have faced in the history of the health service.

“The donation from the Point and Sandwick Trust was completely unexpected but so incredibly generous. I would like to thank the Trust on behalf of our staff and the health board.”