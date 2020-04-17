IndianOil devises response strategy to the covid-19 crisis

IndianOil Corporation has released a response strategy for the Covid-19 crisis to ensure the safety of its customers and stakeholders, as well as to guarantee business continuity.

Following the government-imposed lockdown, measures such as mobile communication, working-from-home at non-critical locations and digital connectivity have been activated to ensure a continuous supply of cooking gas across the country.

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director of HR, said: “For years, IndianOil had been using digital tools like video-conferencing to avoid unnecessary travel. The corporation is now using this technology extensively for conducting meetings with Petroleum Ministry officials, among senior management and task-force teams, reporting channels and other office groups very effectively.

“It has also come in handy to keep track of the well-being of our teams working at various locations. We are pushing the envelope every day when it comes to new ways of working and remaining connected as a team spread across the country.”

The oil corporation has also briefed all location personal on safe practices, social distancing and hygiene.