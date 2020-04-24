Paris to create 680 kilometres of cycleways after coronavirus crisis

Paris has announced its plans to roll out 680 kilometres of bike lanes after the lockdown is eased in France.

The city will invest €300 million (£261m) in the updated cycle lane network as part of the initiative named “RER Vélo”, which will include secure paths for cycling trips after the quarantine period ends.

Local authorities expect the Parisian region Île-de-France will reach two million daily bicycle trips by next year, helping to significantly reduce emissions across the region.

On its first stage, the project, which will include nine routes of 680 kilometres, will give priority to the development of pop-up bike lanes to relieve the most congested public transport lines in the post-coronavirus period.