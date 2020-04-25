New York launches ‘sustainability challenge’ amid coronavirus crisis

New York City’s Department of Buildings (DOB) has launched a ‘sustainability innovation challenge’ to invite people to propose new technologies to help cut emissions from the buildings of the city, which plans to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The organising committee says submitted proposals should offer sustainable solutions for the energy storage, the building materials, and the reduction of ’embodied carbon’ that is stored or emitted during construction.

It says five finalists will be given the opportunity to present their proposals on a conference held on 25th September and the competition winner will be awarded technical support and prioritised assistance with introducing their technology to New York City’s design and construction industries.

Daniel Zarrilli, New York City’s Chief Climate Policy Advisor, said: “Amid the immediate coronavirus pandemic, we cannot lose sight of our commitment to protect people’s health from the looming climate crisis.

“New York City will continue to implement its world-leading Green New Deal by divesting from fossil fuels, getting emissions to net zero and creating a resilient and inclusive city.”