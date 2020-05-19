Vattenfall awards turbine maintenance contracts to companies in UK and Denmark

European energy giant Vattenfall has awarded wind turbine maintenance contracts to three companies, for a minimum period of two years.

A framework agreement – to establish the terms of the contract – has been signed with British companies GEV Wind Power and James Fisher Marine Services and Denmark-based Danish Blade Service.

Under the agreement, the firms will provide up-tower blade maintenance and repair services to 900 wind turbines, spread across 50 onshore and offshore plants in Europe.

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s UK Country Manager, said: “The UK’s offshore wind industry is world-leading and will make a crucial contribution to achieving the ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“The launch of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal in the UK last year has boosted investor confidence because it defines a number of targets, which are to be achieved by the UK Government and the offshore wind sector. These targets cover offshore wind deployment, creation and security of tens of thousands of jobs, employing a more diverse and skilled workforce and significant opportunities for UK businesses. “