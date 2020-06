Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is set to supply 17 wind turbines of 2.2MW capacity each for a wind energy project in China.

The global energy company will also provide service and management to the facility, the name of which is yet to be disclosed, under a five-year service agreement.

Delivery is expected to begin by the fourth quarter of 2020, with commissioning planned for the same period.

The turbines will be delivered in a 2.4MW power-optimised mode to allow for maximum efficiency.