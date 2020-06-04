Waste-to-energy facility in Essex gets go-ahead from Environment Agency

A waste-to-energy (EfW) facility in Rivenhall, Essex, has secured a revised environmental permit from the UK Environment Agency allowing it to go ahead.

The 49MW waste management plant will burn biodegradable waste from landfill and imported from abroad to generate energy.

The project, which is expected to supply enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes will operate to strict emissions limits to ensure that a 35-metre incinerator chimney height does not lead to any reduction in local air quality.

Aiming to meet the stricter limits, the company’s application proposed a number of ways in which it would strive to reduce pollution.

The Environment Agency’s Frank Saunders said: “We are now allowing a stack height of 35 metres that we originally rejected in 2016.

“However, we believe that a lower stack is acceptable but only in conjunction with the significantly lower emission limits.”