Where does Opus Energy’s energy come from?

Generators up and down the country generate electricity, which is distributed across the energy network, powering homes and businesses. Once in the network, it’s hard to tell where it originated – much like a bag of coffee beans from one country may contain beans from many different farmers.

To help customers understand their energy, the industry regulator Ofgem has made it a mandatory condition that energy suppliers declare where their electricity comes from. This is called the Fuel Mix Disclosure and it is announced on 1st October each year.

Fuel Mix Disclosures allow energy customers to see which energy sources contribute to the electricity they pay for. This helps provide clarity for customers who want to know how much of a given energy source – such as coal, wind, or solar – their energy supplier procures.

Find out where Opus Energy’s power comes from

