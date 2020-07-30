COP26: Four researchers chosen to build scientific evidence ahead of summit

Four researchers have been awarded fellowships to build scientific evidence and engage with the international climate negotiations in the run up to the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The COP26 Fellows are Harriet Thew from the University of Leeds, Dr Thomas Hale from the University of Oxford, Jessica Omukuti from the University of York and Dr Rebecca Ford from the University of Strathclyde.

The Fellowships – supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) – will be awarded for the academic year 2020/21 and run until mid-November 2021.

They will cover both the pre-COP26 process and the climate summit, which will take place between 1st and 12th November 2021 after it had to be postponed due to the pandemic this year.

Fellows will also be part of the activities of the COP26 Universities Network run by the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “I offer my warmest welcome to the new COP26 Fellows and look forward to them bringing their expertise to the work already underway.

“The COP26 Universities Network will play a vital role to inform and communicate the need for meaningful climate action in the run up to the summit.”