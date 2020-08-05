Efficiency & Environment, Features, Videos & Podcasts

Gaia says no! Episode 7 – Religion

The majority of humans are religious so shouldn’t we use that influence to change our behaviour?

Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 5 August 2020
Thanks as ever for listening in to our new series “Gaia Says No!” – exploring the nature of human activities on the planet.

In this episode environmental campaigner Angus Forbes, analyst Alex Milward and I are joined by another guest speaker, Anthony Russell as we discuss religion. Anthony is the founder of the Chandos Foundation exploring religion and what unifies rather than divides us.

Is it possible that we ignore the greatest human driver of change when it comes to the climate debate? We always talk about science or politics or money but what about God?

The vast majority of humans are still deeply religious so, should we not look at what these religions can do to push us into caring for the planet a little more?

Honest opinion and some strong language.

