SP Energy Networks launches 95MW tender for flexibility services

SP Energy Networks has launched its largest-ever tender for flexibility services, seeking to procure up to 650MW of capacity over a five-year period.

It has joined forces with independent online marketplace Piclo for the flexibility services in 40 locations across its licence areas in England, Scotland and North Wales.

The long term contracts will cover the period from April 2023 to March 2028, with more than 1,000 sites on offer, where increased demand on the network from electric vehicles (EVs) and heating solutions is predicted.

Flexibility providers interested in taking part are invited to upload their assets for pre-qualification until 9th October 2020.

SP Energy Networks says access to flexibility – where the provider pays connected assets such as generators, aggregators and energy storage providers to operate in ways that benefit the network – will play a crucial role in its transition to becoming a Distribution System Operator (DSO).

The move enables the organisation to develop smarter, more flexible network solutions which remove the need for transitional reinforcement methods such as new cables and substations, helping reduce costs for customers and improve network resilience.

Graham Campbell, Head of DSO at SP Energy Networks adds: “At SP Energy Networks, we are committed to creating a smart, flexible network which ensures our customers continue to receive a secure and reliable power supply while also enabling them to play their part in delivering net zero through cleaner, greener energy solutions like electric vehicles, heat pumps and storage.

“Flexibility has a critical role to play and following the success of our last flexibility tender, we’re now taking it to a far larger scale. We are bringing to the market our flexibility needs for the period 2023 to 2028, allowing flexibility providers to invest now and work with us to help the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments meet ambitious net zero targets and stimulate the green economic recovery in the UK.

“We are really excited at the scale of this tender and look forward to receiving extensive competitive offers from flexibility providers. By working together, we’ll be able to deliver a better future, quicker for our customers.”