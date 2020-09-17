Scotlands’ fuel-poor to receive £16m of new energy efficiency support

Scotlands’ fuel-poor households are set to receive £16 million of new funding to improve insulation and install energy efficient heating systems.

The government notes the upgrades will contribute to Scotland’s net zero targets and help to meet a key Programme for Government commitment.

The Scottish Government’s national fuel poverty scheme, called Warmer Homes Scotland, will receive £6 million of the money, while area-based schemes delivered by local authorities will receive the remaining £10 million.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “I’m pleased to be this providing additional funding for the area based schemes and Warmer Homes Scotland, which between them have supported more than 120,000 households across the country.

“This new investment will help to improve the lives of fuel-poor people in Scotland, enabling them to live in warm, comfortable homes and pay less on their fuel bills while living in a greener, more sustainable way.

“This funding is expected to help secure up to 200 jobs and means we are investing a total of £97 million in grant funding to support fuel-poor households this year.”