Energy switches in August 17% down on last year

Nearly half a million energy customers across the UK switched supplier in August.

Energy UK reveals a total of 471,441 made the leap, 17% fewer than during the same month last year.

The switches bring the yearly total thus far up to almost four million, around 5% below 2019’s figures by this time in the year.

Energy UK Chief Executive Emma Pinchbeck, said: “Understandably figures have fluctuated more than usual this year but it’s encouraging to see that around half a million customers are still switching every month.

“As we head into the colder months of the year when we use more energy, it’s certainly worth customers speaking to their supplier to make sure they’re on the right tariff or shopping around to see what’s on offer in a very competitive market.

“Customers looking to save money should also see if they can take advantage of the Government’s Green Homes Grants scheme – as energy efficiency measures remain the best way to reduce bills in the long term while also making homes more comfortable and helping the environment.”