Iberdrola launches global smart grid innovation hub in Spain

Iberdrola has announced the launch of a new centre designed to support cutting-edge projects in smart grid technologies that benefit local industries and promote global innovation.

The Global Smartgrid Innovation Hub, located at the company’s Distribution Operation Centre in Bilbao, Spain, will act as a platform for driving innovation, combining its technological capabilities with that of suppliers, collaborators and start-ups from across the world.

Around 200 professionals will work on research, development and innovation activities related to the new network challenges that include digitalisation, data analytics and the resilience and flexibility of the network to manage new consumption models such as electric vehicles (EVs) and self-generation.

Iberdrola, which manages 1.2 million kilometres of power lines and more than 4,400 substations, says it has already identified more than 120 innovation projects worth €110 million (£101m).

The group’s distribution companies have deployed nearly 14 million smart meters – out of a total 20 million planned – in the markets where they operate.