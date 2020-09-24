Technology

Iberdrola launches global smart grid innovation hub in Spain

Around 200 professionals will work on activities related to new network challenges that include digitalisation and data analytics

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 24 September 2020
Image: Iberdrola

Iberdrola has announced the launch of a new centre designed to support cutting-edge projects in smart grid technologies that benefit local industries and promote global innovation.

The Global Smartgrid Innovation Hub, located at the company’s Distribution Operation Centre in Bilbao, Spain, will act as a platform for driving innovation, combining its technological capabilities with that of suppliers, collaborators and start-ups from across the world.

Around 200 professionals will work on research, development and innovation activities related to the new network challenges that include digitalisation, data analytics and the resilience and flexibility of the network to manage new consumption models such as electric vehicles (EVs) and self-generation.

Iberdrola, which manages 1.2 million kilometres of power lines and more than 4,400 substations, says it has already identified more than 120 innovation projects worth €110 million (£101m).

The group’s distribution companies have deployed nearly 14 million smart meters – out of a total 20 million planned – in the markets where they operate.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast