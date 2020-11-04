Green tech projects to get share of £134m government funding

The government will award £134 million to green technologies and projects that will help the UK to build back better.

A total of 1,069 projects are set to benefit from the investment and involves projects which aim to reduce the amount of waste in the UK’s brewing industry by using AI.

Another initiative will develop a bio-refinery that will convert seaweed into food and compostable packaging products in a bid to tackle plastic waste and create new jobs in the local area.

Funding will also support a project which is developing technology allowing for autonomous underwater inspections of large offshore wind turbines.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “The UK’s response to coronavirus has demonstrated the very best of British ingenuity, and it is this resourcefulness that will help us navigate our way through this pandemic.

“Today’s investment will ensure that our innovators and risk-takers can continue to scale up their ideas, helping the UK to build back better and ensure we meet our clear commitments on tackling climate change.”