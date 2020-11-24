Switching to EVs ‘could save Brits £57k on lifetime fuel costs’

Drivers in the UK could save a total of £57,000 on lifetime fuel costs if they switched to electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s according to new research by the energy company EDF, which suggests the average lifetime cost of charging an EV is £6,000, compared to approximately £63,000 a British motorist spends on fuel during the lifetime of a petrol or diesel vehicle.

The report also highlights the collective carbon footprint of petrol and diesel cars on the UK streets is fourteen times what it would be if all those vehicles were to switch to electric by 2030.

According to the research, 32.4 million petrol and diesel cars on UK streets, when driven an average of 7,600 miles, will emit around 69.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

By comparison, the same number of EVs is estimated to add less than five million tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2030.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF added: “EDF support bringing forward the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles to reach our net zero target.

“As long as we continue to make progress in decarbonising our power generation through renewables and new nuclear, encourage smart charging and provide the right investment in EV charging infrastructure, then we believe that bringing the date of the ban forward to 2030 is feasible.”