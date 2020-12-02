Efficiency & Environment, Policy

New York adopts new regulations to reduce power sector emissions

It will ensure regional emissions are 65% below the baseline by 2030

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 2 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced new climate change regulations to further reduce emissions from the power sector.

The adoption of the new regulations to strengthen the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) will advance New York’s portion of the 30% regional cap reduction from 2021 to 2030, ensuring regional emissions are 65% below the starting cap level by 2030.

In addition, New York is going beyond many of its RGGI partner states by adding smaller peaking plants to the programme, recognising most of these smaller units are located close to Environmental Justice communities, communities of colour and low-income households “that disproportionately bear an undue, unjust and historic burden of air pollution”.

It will ensure investment of proceeds from allowance auctions provide equitable benefits to disadvantaged communities.

The emissions reductions support Governor Cuomo’s requirements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

He said: “The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative not only set the standard for climate leadership during the last decade but also set the stage for New York’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Reducing the RGGI cap will lower greenhouse gas emissions even further, all while providing valuable resources to expand our clean energy economy. New York has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change and we will continue help push the nation forward towards a cleaner future.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast