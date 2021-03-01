Eni closes acquisition of Dogger Bank stake

Italian oil and gas major Eni has completed the acquisition of a 20% stake in the Dogger Bank A and B wind farms.

Located more than 130 kilometres off the North East coast of England, Dogger Bank wind farm is predicted to produce enough energy to power six million homes.

The company has now become the third shareholder in the assets, each with an installed capacity of up to 1.2GW, along with Equinor and SSE Renewables, which retain a 40% stake each.

SSE Renewables is the lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank wind farm while Equinor will be the lead operator for the duration of the project’s operational phase.

A few months ago, the firm announced its move to enter the offshore wind market in the UK.