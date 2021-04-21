UK and US energy secretaries launch global power system consortium to clean global energy networks’ emissions

Both the UK and US energy secretaries have today announced the creation of a new global consortium that will work to clean energy networks’ carbon dioxide emissions.

The bilateral collaboration will see Chief Executive Officers of power system operators and organisations from around the world work together to accelerate transition to net zero power systems.

National Grid ESO and Imperial College London are among the members of the new so-called Global Power System Transformation (G-PST) consortium.

The signatories are dedicated to deploy technologies and measures designed to cut emissions and boost grid resiliency.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The G-PST consortium gives leading power system operators a broad range of support from world-class research institutes to government agencies and private companies in solving these common challenges, clearing the way for us to collectively cut emissions by 50% over 2020 levels in the next ten years.”

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Tackling climate change requires international cooperation and if we want to successfully achieve cost-efficient, green energy networks that work for everyone, we need to work together.

“As a world leader in both technological innovation and the renewable energy market, I am delighted that the UK is co-hosting the launch of this new consortium, uniting the very best of business, research and academia to bring world-class renewable energy to the grid, key for economic growth, job creation, the climate and building back greener.”