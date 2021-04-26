Post-winter prices, Carbon, LNG supply – EDF’s James Chaplin explains what’s affecting the UK Power Market this summer

We saw a competitive LNG supply market along with cold weather driving up gas prices in January this year, whilst a tight UK power market led to prompt volatility. But what has caused prices to continue up as we enter summer?

European gas storage levels have been left depleted after winter, with unseasonably cold weather and low renewable output in April requiring further withdrawals. Storage levels currently stand at c.29% full, compared to 59% in 2020 and 45% in 2019. Although LNG supply has ramped up over the past few months, uncertainty still remains over summer with potential competition for supply between Europe and Asia. Nord Stream 2 completion remains uncertain, with lower pipeline flows putting more pressure on gas storage to fill up this summer. Rising Russia/Ukraine tensions has also added geopolitical risk to gas supplies into Europe.



Carbon has been on a bull run from early November due to the expectation of further regulation to tighten the market. Both the EU and UK have set more ambitious emission cut targets, with their respective emission trading schemes seen as a primary way to drive the change. Additional uncertainty remains to how the market will react at the start of the UK carbon scheme on 19 May.



As always many uncertainties remain in the forward market outlook, especially with focus shifting to more global supply/demand factors. Close attention will likely be paid to gas flows and storage levels over this summer, in addition to nuclear availability, as market participants weight the likelihood of potential tightness in the winter to come.

