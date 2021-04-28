Volatile gas markets mean anything but business as usual for energy prices

Extreme volatility, carbon continuing to push boundaries, currency devaluation, inflation, and high balancing prices continue to pressure end user gas and power prices.

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Markets are very volatile, looking forward and also responding to unseasonal conditions.

Oil as a proxy of economic growth has to be talked about in the context of asset Inflation. There has been a huge commodity cost recovery across all markets, inflation is everywhere, and energy is not excluded from that.

Are markets overreacting to positive news?

Should we expect oil at $100 a barrel?

Are currencies being devalued through current economic policies?

Is carbon heading towards 50€?

What is the impact of gas and carbon on the power market?

Are balancing costs a cause for concern with a lack of dispatchable power?

Is this the first £100 winter forward in view of current market dynamics?

Security of supply is not an issue, but at what cost is.

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Do you need to reconsider your strategy, particularly if you’re spot buying and not gamble your energy budget?

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted article.