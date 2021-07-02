Thames Water pledges to become ‘carbon-negative’ by 2040

Thames Water aims to become carbon-negative as a business by 2040.

That is part of a comprehensive roadmap the company published to outline the steps it takes to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all its operations by 2030.

The plan includes measures such as the reduction in the use of fossil fuels, harnessing renewable energy from waste, solar power installations and heat recovery schemes.

Thames Water also plans to work with suppliers and partners who have committed to adopting sustainable practices.

A few months ago, the company launched a ‘new ventures’ unit to expand its renewable energy business and develop new green spaces for customers.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water Chief Executive Officer, said: “Achieving this target will require us to explore innovative new solutions and technology, led by our net zero taskforce of experts from across the business.

“We don’t yet have all the answers and our plans will evolve, but it’s a challenge we’re all relishing to enable our customers, communities, and the environment to thrive.”

The company said it has cut its emissions from operations by 68% since 1990.