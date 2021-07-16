Shell joins clean hydrogen project in Norway

Shell has joined a clean hydrogen project in Norway that will use natural gas to produce hydrogen while capturing the emissions.

The natural gas will be sourced from one of the country’s largest plants at Nyhamna in Aukra, western Norway.

The partners of the project, Aker Clean Hydrogen (ACH), Shell and the Norwegian infrastructure investor CapeOmega, aim to develop a large-scale hydrogen production facility at Aukra.

ACH said the clean hydrogen could help to decarbonise local industries, be used as a sustainable fuel for ships and vehicles or be exported to Europe.

Marianne J. Olsnes, Managing Director of A/S Norske Shell, said: “Shell’s target is to become a net zero emissions energy business by 2050. Joining forces with Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega to work on the exciting opportunities within the Aukra hydrogen hub is a natural step on our path towards reaching our target.”