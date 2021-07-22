Canada provides $3.3m to boost climate awareness and action among young children

The Government of Canada has announced an investment of more than $3.3 million (£2.4m) to help boost climate action and awareness among young children in the country.

The funding will be used by Earth Rangers to engage 300,000 children aged six to 12 across Canada to help meet the nation’s target of net zero emissions through collective action at home, school and in their communities.

It will demonstrate how greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced through educational materials about the top causes of climate change in Canada.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change said: “Young Canadians are at the heart of our approach to creating a healthier future and building a cleaner economy.

“With the tools acquired through this important project, young Canadians will continue to be leaders in the fight against climate change and the preservation of healthy ecosystems in their communities across the country.”