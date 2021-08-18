Energy bills ‘could hike by £192m by the end of August’

Nearly 700,000 households across the UK are set to face another ‘perfect storm’ on their bills by the end of this month.

The comparison and switching service Uswitch estimates energy bills could rise by £192 million at the end of August as 112 fixed deals come to an end.

The analysis suggests that households could even see their bills rise by £275 on average, as they are moved automatically onto a Standard Variable Tariff.

Uswitch warns that some customers could even see their bills rise by as much as £371.92.

Sarah Broomfield, Energy Expert at Uswitch, said: “Customers with fixed deals ending this month need to act quickly if they don’t want to be hit by the second increase to the price cap this year.”