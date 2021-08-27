EV share in the UK’s car production hit new high in July

More than a quarter of all cars produced in UK car factories were either battery electric (BEV), plug in hybrid (PHEV) or hybrid electric (HEV), their highest share on record.

That’s according to the latest figures by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which show that UK manufacturers have produced more than 126,700 of these cars since the start of the year.

The report suggests UK car manufacturing output fell almost 37% last month, representing the worst July performance since 1956.

The SMMT says that is mainly caused by the global shortage of semiconductors and staff absence resulting from the ‘pingdemic’.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The UK automotive industry is doing what it can to keep production lines going, a testament to the adaptability of its workforce and manufacturing processes, but the government can help by continuing the supportive Covid measures currently in place and boosting our competitiveness with a reduction in energy levies and business rates for a sector that is strategically important in delivering net zero.”