British Airways pledges to green all its COP26 flights

British Airways (BA) has announced a new collaboration with bp to source sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in respect of all its flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the UK COP26 conference.

BA claims the SAF that will be used during the climate conference can provide a lifecycle carbon reduction of up to 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel.

It is part of a new sustainability programme named BA Better World launched by the airline.

That also includes the option for customers to purchase sustainable aviation fuel to reduce their carbon footprint through the not-for-profit organisation Pure Leapfrog.

British Airways Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Sean Doyle said: “We’re clear that we have a responsibility to reduce our impact on the planet and have a detailed plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including investing in more fuel-efficient aircraft, improving our operational efficiency and investing in the development of sustainable aviation fuel and zero emissions aircraft.”