Chilean hydrogen project promises to make your Porsche greener!

The construction of a project in Southern Chile that will use green hydrogen produced by wind power to make synthetic fuel (eFuel) has started.

The plant is predicted to produce around 130,000 litres of eFuels next year with plans already set to expand the production to nearly 55 million litres by 2024 and to 550 million litres by 2026.

The launch of the facility follows a collaboration between Siemens Energy and Porsche.

The sports car manufacturer plans to use the eFuels in its combustion engine vehicles.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG, said: “eFuels will make it possible to reduce fossil carbon dioxide emissions in combustion engines by up to 90%. Among other things, we’ll be using the first fuel from Chile in our Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race cars from 2022.”