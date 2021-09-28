Online searches for EVs skyrocket by 1,300% as pumps run dry

Online searches for electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK exploded by 1,600% on the 24th September as Britain faces an escalating fuel crisis.

New research by Carguide.co.uk finds that online interest in EVs skyrocketed nearly 16 times the average volume in just one day.

Last Friday drivers were told to keep a quarter of a tank of fuel in case they can not find an open petrol station.

In the meantime, it is estimated that a third of bp’s stations are out of fuel.

In a statement, the company said: “Most of the 1,200 sites we supply across the UK remain supplied and open. However, with the intense demand seen over the past two days, we estimate that around 30% of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel.

“We are working to resupply as rapidly as possible. Sites that have multiple grade-outs may have closed for fuel purchases, we do not have an estimate of this number.

“We continue to work hard with our haulier supplier, Hoyer, to optimise fuel distribution and to minimise the level of disruption, keeping key sites supplied and restocking as rapidly as possible. The sites affected are changing as we continue deliveries as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for Carguide said: “It’s interesting to see how a shortage in fuel for petrol and diesel cars at the petrol stations can cause such a massive hike in online searches for EVs across the country.

“This trend will likely continue, as more and more people become conscious of their viability, and almost every major manufacturer is committed to electrifying their vehicle portfolio with the EV ranges and capabilities increasing almost exponentially as new models come to market.”