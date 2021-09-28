Shell Energy takes over Green’s customers

Shell Energy has been appointed to take on around 255,000 customers of Green, the latest supplier that went under.

Outstanding credit balances will be honoured and energy supplies for existing customers will continue as normal as they switch over to Shell Energy today, Ofgem said.

While customers are expected to be contacted in the coming days about the changes, they are advised not to switch suppliers until the transfer has been completed.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Shell Energy for the customers of Green Supplier Limited.

“We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and customer credit balances will be honoured.”