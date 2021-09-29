Scottish consortium eyes to build ‘world’s first’ community offshore wind project

Renewable energy platform Ripple has joined a consortium that is pursuing seabed development rights to build what is described as the world’s first community offshore wind project.

The group, which plans to bid in the Crown Estate Scotland ScotWind leasing round, aims to make thousands of households across the UK owners of the offshore wind farm.

Individuals will be able to purchase micro-shares of offshore wind projects as they near final investment decision.

Once operational, the electricity generated from the offshore wind farm will be supplied to their homes.

David Woodhead, Innovation Manager for NextGen, said: “The offshore wind sector in the UK has been slow on the uptake with community energy, but we believe that the benefits of opening up ownership of offshore wind projects to the public are huge.”