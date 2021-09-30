Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Britain ‘breaks record with £900m offshore wind manufacturing investment’

New research suggests this is the highest amount invested in the sector since 2000

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 30 September 2021
Offshore wind cabling manufacturer JDR Cable Systems Ltd plans to build a new factory in Cambois, near Blyth. Image: JDR

Britain has seen a record-breaking investment in its offshore wind manufacturing sector this year.

New research published today by RenewableUK estimates that already announced investments in new factories this year total more than £900 million.

That is the highest annual amount since the industry began in the UK in 2000, the trade association suggests.

Yesterday, JDR Cables unveiled plans to build a new factory in Cambois near Blyth in Northumberland, creating 170 jobs, as part of a public and private investment of £130m.

In March, GE announced it will transform a former steelworks site on Teesside into a high-tech plant producing turbine blades, creating an estimated 750 direct jobs.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Officer Dan McGrail said: “This record year of over £900 million of investment in major British offshore wind manufacturing plants shows that the 2020s is the decade of delivery for the UK’s offshore wind sector.

“The offshore wind industry is making good on its commitments to create tens of thousands of jobs and attract billions in investment in state-of-the-art factories around the country. 26,000 people already work in this sector and that’s set to increase to 69,000 over the next five years.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast