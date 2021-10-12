National Grid ‘eyes building energy island in North Sea’

National Grid is looking at building an energy island in the North Sea to power British homes and businesses with renewable electricity.

The energy hub could be surrounded by massive wind farm developments following the example set by other countries.

Denmark has already greenlit plans to build what is claimed to become the ‘world’s first’ energy island.

Owned by a public-private partnership and located 80 kilometres off Jutland Peninsula in northern Europe, the Danish energy island is forecast to cover the energy consumption of ten million homes.

Speaking to New Scientist, Nicola Medalova, Managing Director of National Grid Interconnectors, said: “We are in tripartite discussions over an energy island that the UK would likely connect to.

“You put lots of different technologies, perhaps in one space you could have wind, hydrogen, battery storage, all the rest of it, and that can be connected to one country, two countries.”

Ms Medalova added the project is expected to be developed before 2030.

The project is forecast to underpin the government’s recent commitment to an all-green grid by 2035.

A National Grid spokesperson told ELN that the project is still at the concept stage and while energy islands could be a natural evolution of interconnectors and MPIs, it is still at the earliest of stages.