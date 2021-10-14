Sky-high energy bills ‘could deter older people from turning their heating on’

The UK’s energy crisis that is being felt in the retail market as a result of skyrocketing energy prices might knock on the door of older people this winter, a charity warns.

Age UK has made a fresh call for policymakers to protect older households against the ‘perfect storm’ of bill rises that has already hit families.

The charity is concerned that the prospect of sky-high energy bills will put some older people off even trying to keep their homes adequately warm this winter.

According to reports, more than a million older households are already living in fuel poverty.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: “Energy bills are a big outlay and always a worry for many older people, but this year their level of anxiety is likely to be going through the roof, and for understandable reasons.

“Older people typically need to have the heating on longer and at a higher temperature than younger age groups because they feel the cold more and are at greater risk of cold-related illnesses.

“No older person should feel they have no choice but to jeopardise their health because they can’t afford to keep warm at home. There needs to be more help for older people to claim the extra financial support to which they are entitled, especially if they are on a low fixed income.”