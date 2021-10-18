Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Policy, Top Stories

Government to ‘fund new nuclear power station before 2024’

The funding will be part of the government’s much-anticipated Net Zero strategy

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 18 October 2021
The government will reportedly invest in a new nuclear power station before 2024.

The move will be part of the Net Zero strategy that will be announced this week, The Telegraph reports.

A few weeks ago, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng speaking in the House of Commons confirmed the plan for a large-scale new nuclear project and the backing of advanced nuclear technology with £385 million.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Nuclear power has a key role to play as we work to build a strong, home-grown energy sector to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global gas prices.

“We are seeking to approve at least one more large-scale nuclear project in the next few years to strengthen energy security and create thousands of jobs.”

