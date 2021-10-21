Disused nuclear vessel 100% recycled in UK first

A specialist nuclear vessel has been 100% recycled for the first time in a UK fleet.

Oceanic Pintail was operated by Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), which gave Dales Marine Services the task of recycling the 3,865-tonne vessel.

Every part of it ended up being recycled and reused, which the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has stressed can become another means to boost governmental net zero ambitions.

Concrete and tiles were crushed to create materials for the construction industry, insulation was converted into electrical energy, oils were separated from water and soil was to be used as furnace fuel.

Oceanic Pintail first set sail 33 years ago, supporting customers worldwide with nuclear transport challenges, and took its final journey in November 2020.

Peter Buchan, NTS Shipping Director, commented: “We set our contractors, Dales Marine, an incredibly ambitious recycling target. They took that challenge and set the standard for others to follow when it comes to decommissioning vessels.

It’s a fantastic achievement, especially considering the work was completed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so a lot of thanks must go to everyone who has played a role in ensuring this project has been a huge success.

“Oceanic Pintail served the UK with distinction and this is a fitting end to its life.”

David Peattie, Chief Executive of the NDA, added: “The NDA group is committed to supporting government goals to be net zero by 2050. This fantastic achievement in recycling 100% of Oceanic Pintail, supports our ambitions to reduce our carbon impact.”