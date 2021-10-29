National Grid consults on green-boost of Yorkshire electricity network

A new consultation has been launched on a project that could enable a larger injection of renewable energy in the electricity network in Yorkshire.

National Grid is behind the Yorkshire Green Energy Enablement (GREEN) Project which aims to build a new link and boost the existing network.

The project includes work on new and upgraded overhead lines, two new substations and pylon and wire replacement among other measures.

The proposals extend across several local authority areas, including Leeds City Council, North Yorkshire District Council and Harrogate Borough Council.

Once commissioned, the project is expected to underpin the government’s aim to power every home across the UK with offshore wind by the end of the decade.

Sheena Froggatt, National Grid’s Yorkshire GREEN Lead Project Manager, said: “The Yorkshire GREEN Project will provide the capacity to manage growing energy demand and the massive increase in clean energy that is coming onto the transmission system, supporting national and local net zero targets and ambitious government plans to provide 40GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030.”